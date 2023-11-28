Marathon runner Yin Shunjin: Winter training to prepare for the Olympic trials – China News Network video

Marathon runner Yoon Soon-jin is gearing up for the upcoming Olympic trials with rigorous winter training. Known for his exceptional performance in marathons, Soon-jin, who is also the head coach of the middle and long-distance running group of the Qinghai Provincial Sports Team, has made his mark in the marathon circle.

Having run over 10,000 kilometers so far in 2023, Soon-jin has participated in nearly 20 marathons this year, clinching titles in domestic and international championships. Despite his impressive results, the dedicated athlete still aims for higher scores and remains determined to achieve better results in future competitions.

Reflecting on his journey, Soon-jin attributes his success to the support and opportunities provided by Qinghai Provincial Sports, which allowed him to participate in more high-level competitions. He also acknowledged the role of his coach in shaping his career and expressed gratitude for the platform that has fueled his passion for marathon running.

As an athlete and a coach, Soon-jin continues to demonstrate a strong work ethic and a deep understanding of the sport. He trains alongside his athletes, motivating them to develop better training habits and striving for excellence in their performances.

At 38 years old, Soon-jin is fully committed to winter training, using competitions as part of his preparation to strengthen his physical fitness and improve his competitive strength. Despite the cold weather in Qinghai, Soon-jin remains focused on achieving better results in next year’s marathon and Olympic trials.

With the winter training preparation in full swing at the Qinghai Duoba National Plateau Sports Training Base, Soon-jin remains determined to make his marathon career shine. He is resolute in his goal to achieve better results and make a mark in the upcoming Olympic trials.