Marathon self-experiment: I’m 51 and want to do it again

VFour weeks ago I started training for the marathon on September 24th in Berlin. Experts say you should start training for the 42.195-kilometre route a good six months beforehand. I’ve already covered this distance once, but that was a long time ago: in September 2003. It took me four hours and 28 minutes then. I was 31 then.

Now, after 20 years, I want to know it again. And I know one thing: the time I have for the project is tighter this time.