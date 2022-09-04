Home Sports Marbury confirmed that the CBA scoring champion joined North Control, averaging 44 points and 9.5 assists – yqqlm
Original title: Marbury confirmed that the CBA scoring champion joined North Control, averaging 44 points and 9.5 assists per game

Beijing time on September 4th news, recently, Beijing Enterprises coach Marbury confirmed in an interview that last season’s CBA scoring champion Gordon joined the team.

“Gordon is the player we need. He not only has super scoring ability, he can also create opportunities for his teammates. This is what we need. We need him to mobilize domestic players and make them better.” Brie confirmed that Gordon will play for North Control in the new season.

Gao Deng played 20 games for the Fujian team last season, averaging 44.1 points per game. He was the leading scorer in the CBA last season. In addition, he also sent 9.5 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game. He is indeed a very comprehensive player. player of.

Looking forward to the new season, Marbury also said that what the team needs to improve at the moment is execution, and there needs to be a chemical reaction between players as soon as possible.

