Marbury talks about the Timberwolves period:I have told the team that I will not renew the contract and I am not jealous of KG

Live Broadcast, August 21. Recently, Marbury, a former NBA player and coach of the Beijing Enterprises Men’s Basketball Team, talked about the experience of the Timberwolves in a podcast.

“I had a great experience there, I learned a lot,” Marbury said. “I learned the NBA game under Philip Saunders, he was an amazing coach, and I was heartbroken when he passed away. He played a big role in my early career. I had a good experience there, I just couldn’t stand the temperature there.”

“I love basketball, but it’s business, and if I could choose my next stop, I’d do it. I didn’t force them to trade me, I just told them I wasn’t re-signing with the team, I didn’t want to live in Minnesota .”

“People say I’m jealous of Kevin (Garnett) and I just want to ask why am I jealous of him? They didn’t give me a max salary, I didn’t get a max salary, but I couldn’t control the contract at the time. Like today , I heard Barkley say he wanted to get his mom out of the grave so he could get more money playing today. So I’m kind of a pave the way for this generation of players and I’m glad to see They got the money they deserved. If teams can really give players that much money, it means they can make more.”

