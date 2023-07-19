Marc Cucurella (Chelsea): “Difficult first weeks with Pochettino”

After a disappointing season which saw the Blues finish the Premier League in a modest 11th place (with 16 defeats on the clock), Mauricio Pochettino has been appointed manager with the aim of reviving the 2022 Champions League winners.

A mission which is obviously taken very seriously by the Argentinian, if we are to believe recent statements by Marc Cucurella (24 years old). The Spanish defender admitted that the preparation concocted by the new management focused on physical intensity.

“The first weeks with Pochettino were difficult. We worked a lot, ran a lot. But it’s important because now the Premier League is very tough physically. We must have this physical aspect because we already have the quality of play, but over the last season we have not managed to stay at the same level, even if we did our best. The big teams were superior,” admitted the Chelsea player.

“The first step is to stay fit. And then we play. When you change managers, everyone always does their best because a new era begins, added Cucurella. We also do our best because Mauricio knows exactly what he wants. We are doing our best, for the moment we are building the collective. On the first matches, we know that we have a lot of new recruits. But we will build a team for the start of the season. »

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

