Home » Marc Marquez also misses Jerez: he still has to recover after the operation. In his place Iker Lecuona: here is the date of the return
Sports

Marc Marquez also misses Jerez: he still has to recover after the operation. In his place Iker Lecuona: here is the date of the return

by admin
Marc Marquez also misses Jerez: he still has to recover after the operation. In his place Iker Lecuona: here is the date of the return

Marc Marquez will not run to Jerez, in the race of the Spanish Grand Prix scheduled for Sunday 30 April. The Honda rider is still in the pits after surgery four weeks ago for an intra-articular fracture of the first metacarpal of his right hand. The episode that forced the Spaniard to the operation was the clash with the favorite of the house Miguel Oliveira at the Portuguese Grand Prix. In a note, the team Honda stated that Marquez underwent a medical check at the Ruber Internacional Hospital.

It was also specified that “the clinical and radiological progression was deemed satisfactory, however, due to the nature of the fracture and the time elapsed, the medical team led by the Dr. A.S. Roger of Oña together with Marquez, he has decided to continue with his recovery and preparation in the coming weeks and focus his own possible return on the French GP, 12 – 14 May”. Instead of him, he will compete in Jerez Iker Lecuona of Team HRC in WorldSBK.

The goal for the Spaniard and his team is to return to Le Mans, hoping that in mid-May the bone in the hand will be completely healed: “Yesterday we did another CT scan and it was confirmed that, although the injury is progressing favorably – Marquez said – the bone hasn’t finished yet recovering and racing in Jerez was risky. Together with the medical team we decided not to take any chances, to wait other two weeks and return to Le Mans. I am very sorry to miss the Spanish Grand Prix because it’s always special, for the atmosphere, for racing at home and above all for seeing and having fun with the fans. I will continue with rehabilitation and work to return as soon as possible. Thank you for your messages of support.”

See also  Napoli Milan, Pioli in conference: 'Whoever takes advantage of the opportunities will win'

Previous Article

Max Biaggi to Rossi: “I miss our rivalry. Today only beautiful things remain”

next

You may also like

FC Bayern: Conversation with Tuchel – In the...

The return of F1 to Baku

National Fitness Welcomes the Asian Games with Confidence...

Uli Hoeneß is looking for a conversation with...

Formula 1: New qualification format increases risk for...

DELICIOUS FESTIVAL DOLOMITES | Sportdimontagna.com

Qingdao Manatee defeated Beijing Guoan, Wuhan three towns...

Paderborn leaves points in Sandhausen

LeBron James has been challenged, LeBron James is...

Basketball BBL: Ahmed Hill is probably the fittest...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy