Marc Marquez does not run at Gp Olanda- breaking latest news

Second consecutive withdrawal for the Spanish Honda rider, in a deep crisis: the last crash in yesterday’s qualifying with Bastianini’s rear-end collision

Marc Marquez will not race the Dutch GP at the Assen circuit. the second consecutive withdrawal for the Honda rider after last week’s in Germany. The deep technical crisis continues, and in relations with the Japanese manufacturer, in whose press release published on its official channels it explained the reasons for the forfeit by the Spaniard, who was declared unfit due to the injuries sustained in Germany last week and which then aggravate these days. Marc’s own words also arrived later: I haven’t arrived physically at one hundred percent. In addition to the sprained and broken finger, this week in Madrid they also certified a broken rib which caused me a lot of pain. We decided not to race today to prevent the situation from getting worse.

.@marcmarquez93 will sit out the Grand Prix at the TT Circuit Assen after being declared unfit as a result of the injuries sustained at the German GP last week, which have been aggravated further in Assen. https://t.co/QxGObHVuNp — Repsol Honda Team (@HRC_MotoGP) June 25, 2023

Marquez’s dark moment

Only 15 points for Marquez in this first part of the season, with the eight-time world champion in nineteenth place in the standings and who will go on holiday (six weeks off after Assen) with low morale. There is one fact more than the others that explains the profound crisis from which Marquez does not seem able to get out of the way: the points collected from Portimao (first race of the season) to date he has only scraped together in the Sprint races. In those of Sunday there were zero, with the withdrawal in Portugal, the missed races in Argentina, America and Jerez due to injury, the crashes in France and at Mugello, the forfeits – finally – in Germany and Holland. A nightmare for those who in 2019, the year of their last title, closed with 12 successes and a record 420 points.

On Saturday he rear-ended Bastianini

Just like at the Sachsenring, where he had crashed five times, the Assen weekend also started in the worst possible way for Marquez. Indeed, during Q1 on Saturday, the Spaniard had rear-ended the innocent Enea Bastianini, who was off the trajectory, waiting to relaunch himself for another lap. Marc also crashed on Friday during free practice.

