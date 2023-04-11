Home Sports Marc Marquez is also missing races in Austin




Motorcycle star Marc Marquez will also miss the third race of the MotoGP World Championship in Austin next weekend. The Spaniard is still out with a broken hand, sustained in the season opener in Portimao. The eight-time world champion will concentrate on the healing process at home, the Honda factory team announced on Tuesday.

It is not yet clear who will represent Marquez in Texas. It would be possible to use the German Stefan Bradl. The Bavarian, who was still testing in Jerez on Tuesday, will be there anyway. Either he works as a TV pundit or as a Marquez replacement. Bradl already stood in for the Spaniard in the previous season and scored two championship points in eight races.

