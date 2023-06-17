Marc Márquez receives the support of Race Direction after the incident with Zarco

The ‘Motorsport’ portal revealed a circular sent to the pilots with indications that Zarco was at fault

“The responsibility falls on the pilot who exits through the pit lane,” the letter pointed out.

the weekend to Marc Márquez at Sachsenring it is not being what the driver from Cervera expected. The classification ended with a miraculous seventh place, in the sprint he was 11th, and all after multiple falls, the hardest in the session on Friday when his bike collided with Johann Zarco’s as he was leaving the pitlane.

After finishing, Marc was thankful that things had not been more serious, but he reminded the French rider that it is his responsibility to check if someone is thrown or has crash problems as happened to him. Zarco, naturally, did not like the comment, but everything seems to indicate that Race Direction gave Márquez the ‘right’.

As reported by ‘Motorsport’, a circular reached the drivers this Saturday morning recalling certain guidelines for the incident: “On Friday we had an accident at the pit exit, between drivers who arrived or fell in turn 1, while another pilot comes out of the pits. The responsibility for making a safe exit from the pits rests with the driver who exits through the pit laneand the blue flag must be respected,” the letter read.

“The blue flag, located where the pit exit joins the track, is waved for the driver coming out of the lane, to indicate that there are drivers approaching the track. For your own safety and that of all riders, please remind your riders to pay attention to blue flags and check if there are motorcycles approaching the track, in order to have a safe exit from the pits”, concluded the statement revealed by ‘Motorsport’, which only agreed with Marc in his claim.