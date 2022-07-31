Marca: Dortmund accelerates signing Simeone to negotiate in Italy next week

Original title: Marca: Dortmund accelerates the signing of Simeone to negotiate in Italy next week

Live it, July 31. According to the Spanish media “Marca”, Dortmund will try to complete the transfer of Giovanni Simeone this week. At present, the “Hornet” is the most likely to sign the Argentine striker. ‘s team.

“Marca” said that Dortmund has accelerated the competition for Giovanni Simeone, and the signing of the Argentine striker has entered a decisive stage. Now Dortmund is obviously closer to signing him, but Juventus is the second choice. , the possibility of the player eventually going to Turin cannot be ruled out.

Dortmund have been in the market for a striker and Allai’s misfortune (affected by a testicular tumor) makes their search for a striker all the more urgent. Giovanni Simeone is the right man at this point, in fact the German club will travel to Italy next Thursday to try to finalise a bid for the striker, although there are still other options for Giovanni Simeone. Interested club.

Secondly, Juventus is another club that comes closest to a player. He has been in the club list for Giovanni Simeone since the transfer market started and the old lady is still looking for a striker to pair with Vlahovic so they continue to have Giovanni Simeone in the squad The goal. However, with Dordmund determined to complete the transfer as soon as possible, there are not many options left for the player.

In addition, Sevilla’s interest in players is also long-standing and has been repeated in the recent transfer market, but their interest has been stronger this summer, although they have struggled to offer players. Attractive wages, so they have started to withdraw after Dortmund’s move, and the same has happened with Napoli, another team that has been linked with Giovanni Simeone in recent weeks.

Giovanni Simeone has just finished his best season with 17 goals and 5 assists in Serie A, making him the fourth top scorer in Serie A and the second-highest scorer from South America in Europe’s top five leagues , tied with Vinicius and just behind Lautaro (Inter).

