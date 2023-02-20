Home Sports Marcel Jacobs at the photo finish, but in the 60 meters he is beaten by Samuele Ceccarelli- Corriere TV
Sports

by admin
The Olympic champion fails to close in front of everyone at the indoor Assoluti in Ancona

Surprise at the absolute indoor athletics. In Ancona, the 100m Olympic champion Marcel Jacobs was beaten in the 60m final Samuel Ceccarelli, class of 2000, who conquers the Italian title with a time of 6”54. Jacobs finished second in 6”55.
On the straight of the Palaindoor of the capital of the Marches, the sprinter of the Athletics Florence Marathon imposed himself with 6”54, improving by four cents what he did on 10 February in Berlin but above all he placed third in the Italian all-time distance ranking.

February 19, 2023 – Updated February 19, 2023 , 10:33 pm

