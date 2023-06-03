Marcell Jacobs eternally injured: he also misses the Golden Gala in Florence. What stops it

Marcell Jacobs will not participate in the Golden Gala Of Firenze: the 100m race scheduled for Friday 2 June at the Ridolfi stadium, in the third stage of the Wanda Diamond League 2023, was supposed to be the day of the great return of the Olympic champion of Tokyo. Instead the note arrived Fidal to communicate the umpteenth forfeit of the sprinter of Texan origins. The Italian Athletics Federation explained that the “suffering decision” is tied up still “recovery not completed” by Jacobs, who after giving up running a Rabat it won’t even be in Tuscany. What is keeping the blue sprinter still? As it reports The Corriere della SeraJacobs suffers from a “lumbosacral block“, which turned out to be more serious than expected.

Jacobs will therefore give up the much anticipated challenge on the 100 meters against Fed Kerley and the rest of the world‘s sprinters. His future in this is becoming increasingly uncertain: his presence at the next scheduled matches is in doubt Paris on June 9 and at the European Games in Poland which will be held from 23 to 25 June. Already 2022 had been a difficult year for Jacobs: he had competed solo seven timeshowever, winning the world indoor title of 60 meters at Belgrade and the European 100m title at Munich. The great disappointment had come at the World Cup, when due to injury he had already had to stop at semifinals.

A low back block is what doctors call it low back painwhich consists of a pain in the lumbar part of the spine. Low back pain can last less than 4 weeks, but also become breaking latest news. It is usually caused by congenital or developmental abnormalities of the spine, or is due to injury. You fight against the achewhen it is in an acute phase, but at the same time the causes must be sought to intervene with cure aim.