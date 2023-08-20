Home » Marcell Jacobs out of the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships: he finishes 5th in the semifinals
Marcell Jacobs out of the 100m final at the World Athletics Championships: he finishes 5th in the semifinals

Marcell Jacobs stay out of finale of the 100 meters ai World Cup of Budapest. The Olympic champion closed his semifinal in fifth position running in 10″05a time better than Saturday’s performance in drums but not enough to close in first two places who guaranteed passage nor the third party who left open the possibility of repechage.

Jacobs’ semifinal was won by the American Noah Lyles with 9″87, followed by the Japanese Abdul Hakim Sani Brown with 9″97 and the Kenyan Ferdinand You Know The Question with 10″01. Fourth Amo-Dada con 10″03.

“I miss racing, but today I had good feelings – he told the microphones of RaiSport – It was a difficult season, but I had the courage to put my face on it and come here. Now I’m staying focused on the 4×100m relay, then I’ll continue competing until the end of the year because I think I can still improve a lot”.

