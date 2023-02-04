Home Sports Marcell Jacobs returns to racing after 172 days and wins gold in the 60m in Lodz
Marcell Jacobs returns to racing after 172 days and wins gold in the 60m in Lodz

Marcell Jacobs returns to racing after 172 days and wins gold in the 60m in Lodz

The return of Marcell Jacobs it is to remember. The Italian sprinter won the 60m final at theOrlen Cup in LodzPoland, Bronze stage of the World Indoor Tour. Jacobs is back on track at 172 days from the triumph in the 100 to European Championships in Munich. In Poland he won in 6″57. The sprinter born in the United States he had won his heat, qualifying for the final, running in 6″61.

“I went to make one health walk, it’s right to get the rust off my legs, I was super composed, it was like training and now let’s see in the final. I want to be able to get 100%, I got 50% now let’s see if I get the other 50. I’ve learned to focus only on myself but I have to try to start faster,” she said before the final.

