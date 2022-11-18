After his farewell to Real, instead of flying to MLS or the Persian Gulf or a romantic return to Brazil, the left-footed fullback decided he would stay in Europe. Olympiakos took him as a free agent, but now they’re regretting it a lot…

When Real Madrid said goodbye to Marcelo at the end of last season, the blow for the Casa Blanca was quite severe. After all, we speak “only” of the most successful footballer in the club’s history, who has even surpassed legends such as Paco Gento or Don Alfredo Di Stefano. The Brazilian left after a supporting season, both due to injuries and advancing age. But in the end, instead of flying to MLS or the Persian Gulf or a romantic return to Brazil, the left-footed full-back decided he would stay in Europe. Olympiakos took him as a free agent, but now they’re regretting it a lot…

Overweight and almost never present — As it reports AShe tells it the Greek journalist Kostas Nikolakopoulos, who explains that the club would be willing to send Marcelo elsewhere as early as January. After all, the numbers are merciless towards the Brazilian. For him only two games in the league with the red and white shirt, both as a substitute, for a total of 40 minutes. And it didn’t go better in the Europa League, given that there are three appearances, always all from the bench, and playing time barely reaches the hour of the game. For the rest, a bench and a string of missed calls (including those in the derbies against Panathinaikos and AEK), which according to the journalist are motivated by the bad physical shape of the green-and-gold player: Marcelo is clearly overweight, all the more reason for Olympiakos to try to find him a new destination in the shortest time possible. See also Inter, Inzaghi after Viktoria Plzen: "We made it easy"

He and Vrsalijko are the club’s scrooge — Also because Marcelo’s salary isn’t very light. Indeed, together with that of another former resident of Madrid like Sime Vrsalijko, he is the tallest of the squad. Therefore, it is logical that the club intends to end relations, both with the Brazilian and with the Croatian, other than that he has played very little (9 appearances, 665 minutes) since he arrived in Piraeus. But the point is one: who takes the two players? There don’t seem to be any expressions of interest for Vrsalijko. Better for Marcelo, who has an international reputation and a record that certainly helps. On the former Real there would in fact be Besiktas but also Los Angeles FC, fresh MLS champion, where former teammate Bale has already gone… to spend the winter. How will this…Greek tragedy end? We will see it in January…

