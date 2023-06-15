Marcelo Bielsa starts with a victory for his first with Uruguay

The absence of historic players (Suarez, Cavani), not summoned, and executives (Valverde, Nunez, Araujo), left out, did not prevent Uruguay version Marcelo Bielsa from being a hit on his debut. The young Matias Arezo (8th), Rodrigo Zalazar (37th, 82nd) and Brian Rodriguez (56th) allowed Celeste to afford a comfortable success, before Luis Fernando Coronel saved the honor for Nicaragua in stoppages of game.
The former OM coach was satisfied after the game, saying: “Our collective game was rather well organized, dynamic, fast. he ball was moving with intention, the game was better on the sides than in the centre. » Next deadline for “El Loco”, Tuesday against Cuba, still friendly.