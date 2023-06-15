Home » Marcelo Bielsa starts with a victory for his first with Uruguay
Sports

Marcelo Bielsa starts with a victory for his first with Uruguay

by admin
Marcelo Bielsa starts with a victory for his first with Uruguay

The absence of historic players (Suarez, Cavani), not summoned, and executives (Valverde, Nunez, Araujo), left out, did not prevent Uruguay version Marcelo Bielsa from being a hit on his debut. The young Matias Arezo (8th), Rodrigo Zalazar (37th, 82nd) ​​and Brian Rodriguez (56th) allowed Celeste to afford a comfortable success, before Luis Fernando Coronel saved the honor for Nicaragua in stoppages of game.

The former OM coach was satisfied after the game, saying: “Our collective game was rather well organized, dynamic, fast. he ball was moving with intention, the game was better on the sides than in the centre. » Next deadline for “El Loco”, Tuesday against Cuba, still friendly.

See also  Liverpool asking for £80 million a year for jersey sponsorship will become the world's number one – yqqlm

You may also like

Bielsa’s Uruguay wins 4-1 over Nicaragua in a...

Chenoa Christ is doing well in beach volleyball

French media: Messi went to Beijing to play...

towed by cars and motorcycles on the Stelvio-...

Minimum wage procedure: FC Bayern has to pay...

Brandon Nimmo doubles down on accountability, lifts Mets...

Countdown to 100 days, Asian teams are actively...

A year before the EM 2024: Will a...

Transfer market, live: Bellingham, Mbappé…

Sports director Jurendic goes to Augsburg in the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy