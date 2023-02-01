Marcelo Luna believes in rebirth. For him, she came with surfing. She came with sport, which she believes could represent the way out and redemption as it was for him for other kids, whose life hangs in the balance, precariously balanced on the edge of the precipice. Marcelo believes in the example, and with him also the family of Ayrton Senna, the Brazilian champion of F1 who died in 1994 after the accident on the Imola track, and the Sport Club Corinthias Paulista, the San Paolo sports center that has the football team of the same name, the one of Socrates and Ronaldo. They believe in it and have chosen him as the “face” to support his surfing activity and to share his social project, precisely that of helping the youngest. In Brazil and elsewhere.

Marcelo Luna with the table from the Senna brand

Marcelo is today a big wave surfer. He is one of the gladiators who descend into the arena of Nazaré in Portugal and challenge the giant waves. Surfing them or driving a jet-ski to cover another gladiator’s back. This is what Marcelo himself did, for example, on 17 January 2018, when he acted as “guardian angel”, and with him Alex Botelho, to Hugo Vau, the Portuguese surfer who rode Big Mama that day, the mother of all waves, a 35-metre mountain of water, which has become legendary.

He’s not a colossus, Marcelo. But he has the body and tattoos of a fighter. His battle begins immediately, in Sao Bernardo do Campo, in the state of São Paulo. At 11 he was already lost, between weed, sniffing glue and crack. He falls over the precipice. At sixteen, however, he comes back from the horrid. Thanks to the sea, thanks to the surf. A friend of his invites him to go with him to Guarujà, a beach and a sport about an hour’s drive from São Paulo. “I had never surfed before then. But when I got back to the beach, when I put my feet back on the sand, I told myself I was going to surf for the rest of my life.”

The signing of the partnership between Luna and the Senna brand

Hence the rebirth. No more drugs, he becomes an athlete. He works a thousand jobs to pay for his dream and in 2014, after seeing a video on Nazaré and his big waves, “I’ve never seen such big waves before”, he decides to leave for Portugal. He happens in the restaurant where Garrett McNamara, Andrew Cotton, Hugo Vau – the pioneers of tow-in surfing in Nazaré – dined and opens a new chapter in his life. And then, he gets busy in his country to inspire his younger compatriots to redeem themselves from poverty, crime, drugs. Since then, he continues to “I explain to them that there may be another way.” Another route that he also talks about in a book, just released in Brazil, entitled “Uma onda gigante” (Folhas de Relva Edições)

Marcelo, is Ayrton Senna’s family interested in big waves?

“They are interested in my story and what I try to do for the new generations. Ayrton’s sister, Viviane, congratulated me on my commitment, she told me that what I do has a link with her brother’s values ​​”.

What is the project?

“There is the Senna brand, global, which inspires people to give their best and whose proceeds go in part to the Ayrton Senna Institute in São Paulo, which develops educational technologies to benefit millions of children and young people every year in all of Brazil. Well, I will bring this brand among the giant waves of Nazaré and other spots around the world for the next two seasons. I will have it on the board and on the wetsuit. And then, I will try to carry on my social commitment also in the name of that great sportsman who was Ayrton and his family, to promote common initiatives. Recently, for example, I took part in the first flight of the balloon that reproduces the pilot’s helmet (perhaps the most iconic ever worn by a Formula 1 driver, designed by Sid Mosca, the Brazilian artist, distinguished by two bands green and blue sides on a lemon yellow background, ed)”.

Do you have other partnerships besides the one with Senna?

“The Corinthias sports club, for three seasons: I am its official surfing athlete. And then Nike”.

Marcelo Luna, the table and the Lotus of Senna

She was lucky enough to change her life. And she tells other kids they can have a different, better one too. How?

“I promote meetings to tell my story. In Brazil, but also elsewhere, for example I did it at the French high school in Lisbon before the pandemic. My social project is called “My word, my dream”. I also collaborated with the Neymar Jr. Institute, which involved 600 kids”.

What is its action based on?

“I tell about my life, my difficult adolescence and my redemption. And then, on the example. Trying to do my best as an athlete and as a person, I can inspire, convince, encourage other kids who listen and watch me. Give hope. I have hundreds of followers on social networks, the big waves circuit is very media-oriented”.

Do you think sport is the right vehicle?

“I am sure. Indeed, I think it is a very powerful, unique medium. Mandela said it: sport is stronger than money and governments. It can change the world.”

And his career?

“I’ve been lucky. To be honest I think I managed to do more than I wanted. I achieved my dream of being able to have a life as a surfer. And I didn’t imagine I could become a big wave surfer, get on the water with the best, have a book on my story, get the attention of the media. And for this I am already very grateful to Heaven. What is my goal now from a sporting point of view? Obviously keep surfing, looking for the biggest wave I’ve ever surfed. But without pressure. I’m doing what I love, if a bigger wave comes it will mean that it will be blessed by Heaven (Marcelo is a Christian and very religious, ed), because he will have wanted to give it to me”.