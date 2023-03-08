“This is not yet one party. It’s a day that serves to remember that there are too many things to fix. It serves to talk about what is not there yet”. the day ofMarch 8 serves to reflect on what can be improved also in the Italian sport and in volleyballwhere female athletes are not yet considered professionals and do not receive adequate treatment at work. She experienced it on her skin Lara Luglia former volleyball player, who in spite of herself became famous some time ago for a unfortunate fact: pregnant, in 2019 she was left without a salary and Volley Pordenone even asked her for damages for not having warned the club of her desire to have a child. Today however, Lugli denounces, nothing has changed: “Those who don’t play because they’ve been hurt continue to receive their salary. A pregnant woman no”.

The sportswoman had the upper hand, as the company Volley Pordenone withdrew the lawsuit against the athlete for being got pregnant and fulfilled its obligations, paying the monthly which was still due Lugli in the meantime has withdrawn from volleyball at age 40. The Gazzetta dello Sport interviewed her precisely on the subject of woman rights in the world of sport: “The problem is being supported by the clubs and sooner or later we will have to get to the point. The world is full of women who are on the field, in any discipline, even after a pregnancy. But you have to be protect“. Lara Lugli is not the only case of women without protection in sport. In fact, the soccer player Alice Pignagnoli was first known to have had a renewed contract since Cesena in the seventh month of pregnancy, then for having had, last December, an experience of the opposite sign with the Lucchese.

According to theformer volleyball playerthis lack of protection by the company does not happen only at an amateur level: “It also happens to high levels and it is up to women to be willing to carry on even after having a child. And one must not just wait for a written law, one must put it into practice. It’s a choice of sports clubs the saying “we recognize this right”. It often doesn’t happen. She is a lack serious”. Or again, Lara Lugli talks about ethical problem at the basis of the choices of the companies: “I don’t compare the pregnancy to an injury, please. But those who don’t play because they get hurt continue to receive their salary. A pregnant woman no. I think it’s an ethical mistake. One club could start behaving differently and others probably they would follow“.