Go tournaments in March (Part 1), entering the spring of March, the Chinese Go Tournament and the World Go Tournament are in full swing, so what games will be held in the first half of March? This article makes a summary!

First of all, the finals of the 2022 Rookie Tournament have finally come to an end. Eight players including Wang Xinghao, Ye Changxin, and Zhang Baiqing played 7 rounds of round-robin competitions to compete for the championship of the Rookie Tournament. In the competition, Wang Xinghao, the star of hope in 2004, won the competition for the last time. He won all 7 rounds of 7 rounds and won the championship without hesitation! This is also Wang Xinghao’s first rookie champion! Ye Changxin won the runner-up!

The second is the 5th World Women’s Strongest Tournament, which many chess fans pay attention to. The 8 strongest chess players from China, Japan and South Korea will play, Cui Jing from South Korea, Aisami Ueno from Japan, and Chinese female general and world champion Zhou Hongyu will play! In the end, after a strong fight, the Chinese teenager Zhou Hongyu passed all the way and reached the final. Unfortunately, Zhou Hongyu finally lost to Cui Jing and won the runner-up! In this way, after the end of the first 5 sessions, China, Japan and South Korea won the championship 3:1:1!

Then came the annual Chinese Go Southwest King Competition, attended by 16 top champions including Ke Jie, Li Xuanhao, and Fan Tingyu. As a result, Ke Jie, Li Xuanhao, Tang Weixing and others missed the championship! Fan Tingyu has honed his sword for ten years in the 9th stage, and after playing continuously, he finally won the championship as he wished! Finally, there are Tianyuan Zhanben and Longxing Zhanben. In the Tianyuan Contest, China's LG World Champion Party Yifei 9th Dan continues to amaze chess fans and wins the right to challenge. He will challenge Mi Yuting 9th Dan this month to compete for the title of Tianyuan. In the Dragon Star Battle, because it is a challenge competition, Ke Jie, Ding Hao, Li Xuanhao and others will continue to compete for the championship!

