The 2023 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament tips off with the First Four games starting on March 14 at UD Arena in Dayton, Ohio.

Below are the dates, locations, and matchups for March Madness, which will end with the championship game at NRG Stadium in Houston on April 3.

All times Eastern.

March Madness Schedule & Locations

March 12, Selection Sunday

March 14-15, First Four: UD Arena (Dayton)

Tuesday, March 14:

No. 16 Texas A&M CC 75, No. 16 SE Missouri State 71

No. 11 Pitt 60, No. 11 Mississippi St. 59

Wednesday, March 15:

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson 84, No. 16 Texas Southern 61

No. 11 Arizona State 98, No. 11 Nevada 73

March 16-17, First round: Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

No. 9 Maryland vs. No. 8 West Virginia | 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia | 12:40 p.m. (truTV)

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri | 1:40 p.m. (TNT)

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas | 2:00 p.m. (TBS)

No. 16 Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama | 2:45 p.m. (CBS)

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego State | 3:10 p.m. (truTV)

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona | 4:10 p.m. (TNT)

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas | 4:30 p.m. (TBS)

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa | 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke | 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas | 7:25 p.m. (TBS)

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern | 7:35 p.m. (truTV)

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston | 9:20 p.m. (TNT)

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee | 9:40 p.m. (CBS)

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M | 9:55 p.m. (TBS)

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA | 10:05 p.m. (truTV)

Friday, March 17

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State | 12:15 p.m. (CBS)

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:40 p.m. (truTV)

No. 14 UC Santa Barbara vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:30 p.m. (TNT)

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary’s | 2:00 p.m. (TBS)

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette | 2:45 p.m. (CBS)

No. 11 Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa St. | 3:10 p.m. (truTV)

No. 11 NC St. vs. No. 6 Creighton | 4:00 p.m. (TNT)

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:30 p.m. (TBS)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue | 6:50 p.m. (TNT)

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7:10 p.m. (CBS)

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami (FL) | 7:25 p.m. (TBS)

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga | 7:35 p.m. (truTV)

No. 9 FAU vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:20 p.m. (TNT)

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:40 p.m. (CBS)

No. 13 Kent St. vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:55 p.m. (TBS)

No. 11 Arizona St. vs. No. 6 TCU | 10:05 p.m. (truTV)

March 18-19, Second round: Legacy Arena (Birmingham), Wells Fargo Arena (Des Moines), Amway Center (Orlando), Golden 1 Center (Sacramento), MVP Arena (Albany), Nationwide Arena (Columbus), Ball Arena (Denver), Greensboro Coliseum (Greensboro)

March 23-24, Sweet 16: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

March 25-26, Elite Eight: T-Mobile Arena (Las Vegas), Madison Square Garden (New York), T-Mobile Center (Kansas City), KFC Yum! Center (Louisville)

April 1, Final Four: NRG Stadium (Houston)

April 3, NCAA championship game: NRG Stadium (Houston)

How to watch March Madness 2023

When does March Madness start?

The NCAA tournament begins with the First Four on Tuesday, March 14, 2023.

What channel is March Madness on?

March Madness will be broadcast across four cable networks: CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. It will also be streamed on Paramount+.

How can I stream March Madness?

March Madness is available for streaming on Paramount+ and can also be accessed on any streaming services with access to CBS, TBS, TNT, and truTV like Sling TV and Hulu + Live TV.

How can I watch March Madness for free?

Many March Madness games will be broadcast on local CBS affiliates. If you have a digital antenna you can catch the games without any subscription to cable or streaming services.

