Marchena criticizes the image of politicization of justice: “People are going to prefer a robot without ideological bias”

The president of the Criminal Court of the Supreme Court considers that the human factor will protect lawyers in the face of the challenge of the new algorithms

He President of the Criminal Chamber of the supreme court, Manuel Marchena, has multiplied in recent months his public interventions on the impact than the artificial intelligence will have in court, an issue that he has analyzed in depth and that, far from being science fiction, is beginning to show its consequences in places like the US or China. The shanghai prosecutors For example, they already use the new systems to prepare their writings for road safety issues or scams, with an effectiveness of 97 percent.

This example has been one of those highlighted by the magistrate before an audience mostly of lawyers that has filled the library of the Madrid College of Lawyers to the brim this Tuesday, so that the assembly hall had to be set up to get extra seats.

Under the heading “the legal profession facing the challenge of artificial intelligence”, Marchena has also referred to the situation of justice in our country. “The citizen criticism of degradation permanent administration of justice, due to the politicized image of judges, is accelerating the idea that the problem is solved with robot judges, without ideological bias”, he pointed out.

According to Marchena, the process may be hastened if the citizens are asked who they want to administer justice, “if they prefer a robotic judge, without ideological biases, that is not from Judges for Democracy, the Professional Association of the Magistracy or Francisco de Vitoria, to a human judge with all his defects”. At this point he added that this judge could even be endowed, “who It would not be a judge, but an algorithm”in a human form, “even with a toga”, he has joked.

Faced with this situation, the magistrate defends that the administration of justice is humane, and the judge “is more than an issuer of sentences”, since he integrates the judiciary “which is a key element for the balance of powers of the State“. It stresses that it cannot be replaced by programmers who do not meet the requirements of independence and submission to the rule of law.

AI and lawyers

However, Marchena has assured the legal professionals who were listening to him that his position is “more secure” facing the future of artificial intelligence given its “proximity” to clients, unlike what in his opinion can happen to judges or prosecutors.

He has also stressed that the future of artificial intelligence is not a matter of “decades”, because it is going at a fast pace. “There are those who will say that this is going to be too far away. But I believe that this attitude is no longer possible to maintain,” he said while insisting that today’s lawyers are going to experience the impact of these tools.

Thus, he explained that, although currently instruments like ‘chat GPT‘ allow citizens to get a lease in seconds sWithout resorting to a lawyer, legal professionals should not “fall into pessimism”. “The relationship between lawyers and clients includes subjective elements: credibility, trust and treatment”, something that he considers “irreplaceable by automatisms”.

Even so, the president of the Criminal Chamber of the TS has defended that no matter how many algorithms are incorporated into the day-to-day life of the legal world, the idea that “The Administration of Justice is a human task”.

