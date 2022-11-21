Word to Claudius Marchisio . The former midfielder Juventus today in the role of commentator Raiexpressed his thoughts on the first round of the World Cup in Qatar between the hosts and the Ecuador . Here are his words:

“This victory for Ecuador came with great ease. The only negative note is understanding if the goalscorer of this game will be there because he held his punch for almost the entire game but then had to leave. We heard it in the commentary, the Qatar did even worse in the second half than in the first half. They have to reset this start to the World Cup and think about the next match.”