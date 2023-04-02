Home Sports Marco Bezzecchi wins in Argentina ahead of Frenchman Johann Zarco
Marco Bezzecchi wins in Argentina ahead of Frenchman Johann Zarco

Marco Bezzecchi wins in Argentina ahead of Frenchman Johann Zarco

This is a first for Marco Bezzecchi. The Italian (Ducati-VR46) won the Argentine Grand Prix (GP) in MotoGP on Sunday April 2, beating Frenchman Johann Zarco (Ducati-Pramac). Spaniard Alex Marquez (Ducati-Gresini) completes the podium.

With this success on a track wet with drizzle, the 24-year-old driver also offers the young VR46 team, created by legend Valentino Rossi, its first victory in the premier class: “Normally I’m not very good when it rainsMarco Bezzecchi reacted at the end of the race. But there, the sensations were incredible. »

The native of Rimini (Emilia-Romagna) does even better: he recovers the lead in the world championship – his compatriot Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati), who won at the start of the season in Portugal, having suffered a fall .

Second eight laps from the end, the latter made a mistake in the last third of the race. If the Italian world champion was able to leave, he finished 16e of the GP and is now nine points behind the new leader. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha) finished 7the.

The day before, South African Brad Binder (KTM) had won the sprint, after an impressive comeback from the 15e place on the grid. It ends Sunday 17e and last after being the victim of a fall in the 1is tour.

The World with AFP

