Between Ronciglione and the Persian Gulf. Marco Mengoni gets tested for DNA and, surprised, turns out to be for 35% Italian and for the 16% Iranian-Iraqithe rest scattered a myriad of different genies in full harmony, therefore, with the musical mix that exudes from the new album “Materia (Pelle)”second chapter of the trilogy launched last autumn by “Matter (Earth)“. “I see it as a choral record, with African, South American, electronic music,” she admits. “In ‘Once again’ where I shoot madrigals. Lots of stuff “. The third and last pillar of the project will arrive perhaps in spring, before returning to the stadiums that next summer will see it on June 20 in Padua with stops on the 24th in Salerno, on the 28th in Bari, on the 1st of July at the Dall’Ara in Bologna and 5 in Turin. Meanwhile, the hero of “All my memories”, in addition to first place in airplay, he enjoys the tour in the sports halls brought to his debut in recent days in Mantua. Yes, it is as well enrolled in universityto study psychology.

The key word of this new disc is “opening”. Worried about the headwinds blowing here and there?

“I would not like certain principles on the subject of rights that are now established to be called into question and that some extremists of thought feel legitimized in some way. Especially on the web. Also from us I begin to hear strange and anachronistic speeches that would like to deprive women of the freedom to choose on their own body. I feel like I’m going back in time. But not to 1973, directly to prehistory ”.

After the earth, the skin.

“I haven’t decided on the subtitles of this trilogy before, but I want to do it from time to time when the work is finished. ‘Skin’, for example, I chose it because it is the term that makes me think more about this agglomeration of songs and influences; a disc lived like those wrinkles and scars that make us different from each other “.

Three discs, three different souls.

“A record of this type is a work in progress subject to continuous changes, since your thoughts change over time”.

The first chapter of “Materia” had a nice soul and rhythm’n’blues imprint, this also looks elsewhere.

“A part is a little clubby. There is also Mace, The Representative of List, Bresh. This is why I see it as a choral record, with African and South American music, but also Gregorian chants in ‘Once again’, in which I take up madrigals. A lot of stuff, at times perhaps too much “.

There is also Bersani.

“For me Samuele is a kind of older brother. I sent him ‘Once again’ just to get an opinion and he replied: I would like to be in this piece too. Honestly, I don’t consider our meeting a duet, nor a feat, but just an immense gift that he wanted to give me ”.

Having to make choices, what would you put in an ideal playlist?

“Since there are some pieces that have made the record grow by gradually aggregating around them then all the others, I would start with ‘Unatoka Wapi’, which in Swahili means ‘Where do you come from?’ and it is a bit like the manifesto of the project, with a text inspired by Frantz Fanon, an anti-colonial anthropologist and psychiatrist who is very careful in his works to respect the dignity of the person. I would add ‘Once again’ and ‘Breathe’ because they convey the idea of ​​the record well. Precisely the three songs that at the beginning of the project I had put in the drawer thinking about this second album “.

Would you return to Sanremo?

“With the right piece, yes. Because the Festival has once again become a beautiful showcase in which to present one’s music. A bit like the Grammys in America. And it’s cool to go to the Grammys. It is true, at Ariston there is a race and a ranking, but history reminds us that the last can be as successful on the radio as the first and therefore it is not a problem. As far as I’m concerned, there is nothing at the moment ”.

“Dear distant love” is an unreleased song by Sergio Endrigo also included in the soundtrack of “Hummingbird“, The film by Francesca Archibugi which will be presented next Thursday at the Rome Film Fest.

“Claudia Endrigo proposed it to me five years ago. The father had sketched it in ’73 with Riccardo Sinigallia we took it up and completed it. I think it is magical to have it on this record and in the film because, having an orchestral arrangement and writing different from today, I had not been able to find meaning in it so far. Let’s say it’s my 35% Italian ”.