On Christmas day, Marco Mengoni turns 34. A very talented singer, music is not his only passion. Marco, in fact, also loves sports very much. A while ago, in a story about Instagram he declared: “My favorite sport? Tennis. I also really like volleyball, beach volleyball. But I prefer tennis, maybe because I’m alone…”. In an interview with Sports week he also said: “One of the few virtues I have is being realistic, so I’ve always thought of tennis as a passion and not a profession. But I love it. My dad and my uncle played it, I started when I was 8 and I fell in love with him right away. But I’ve always been a mediocre player, maybe discreet, I knew I wouldn’t go any further.”

