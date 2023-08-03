Marco Pantani won the Tour de France 25 years ago: when Italian cycling was at the top

A quarter of a century, five decades, you name it but 25 years is a long time, especially if flown in a flash. The memory of the “Pirate” is strong and alive in the eyes and hearts of his fans but his exploits already lead to the myth, tragically increased by his painful death. The August 2, 1998 we witnessed something historic, for several reasons. An Italian in the yellow jersey 33 years after Felice Gimondi, who was also on stage to pass the baton to his successor. The second Italian after Coppi (twice, in 1949 and 1952) capable of doing the Giro-Tour duo in the same year. After 1998 no one else has managed to complete this feat which can boast only Jacques Anquetil (in 1964), Eddy Merckx (in 1970, 1972 and 1974), Bernard Hinault (in 1982 and 1985), Stephen Roche (in 1987) and Miguel Indurain (in 1992 and 1993). We are talking about Marco Pantani and the fact that incredibly 25 years have already passed since that exciting moment for all of cycling Italy (and beyond).

On August 2, 1998 Marco Pantani in the yellow jersey smiled with theTriumphal arch. A triumph built in his own way, on the attack and still not satisfied after the success in the Giro d’Italia. To understand the magnitude of the feat it is enough to go back three weeks, to 11 July, when in the just 5.6 km long prologue in Dublin he was 43 seconds behind his rival number 1, the German Jan Ullrich, outgoing winner and great favorite. Pantani finished 181st out of 189 runners, he already had to chase.

A week later, on July 18, another “monstre” time trial of 58 kilometers allowed the German to dig an even deeper groove between himself and the “Pirate”. With another 4’21” forfeited, Ullrich had an advantage of more than 5 minutes. Halfway through the Tour here are the Pyrenees, on whose peaks Pantani warms up the engine, finishes second behind Rodolfo Massi in Luchon gnawing about 30 seconds off Ullrich in control, the next day he wins in Plateu de Beille reducing the gap from the yellow jersey by another 2 minutes. Pantani is there, Ullrich fears him, the fans dream of the feat in the Alps.

On July 27 the dream becomes reality: the Grenoble – Les Deux Alpes it has all the right ingredients to make a stage and a cyclist a legend. If that cyclist is called Marco Pantani, then, there is no doubt. Rain and cold seemed to have not scratched Jan Ullrich on the first two climbs but on the Galibier Pantani sprints, hands down on the handlebars, and goes off alone. Ullrich flounders, Pantani flies and the minutes to the finish fly by, the German in crisis will be almost 9 lost, forced to give up the yellow jersey to a Pirate indomitable who doesn’t celebrate until just after the finish line. The champion from Romagna knows that seconds could be important with the fearsome 52 km time trial scheduled for the penultimate day.

The reasoning is more than correct, in fact the day after Ullrich also finds himself uphill and beats Pantani on the finish line in Albertville. He ranks unchanged and, after the cancellation of the seventeenth stage, the countdown to the yellow dream really starts. At the start of the decisive time trial, the 52 km Montceau-les-Mines – Le Creusot, Pantani has 5 minutes and 42 seconds on the American Bobby Julich and 5 minutes and 56 seconds ahead of Ullrich. Both are superior to him in races against the clock. Pantani arrives incredibly third in a very long time trial, he loses just over two and a half minutes from the German, 1 and a half minutes from the American. He is the strongest, August 2, 1998 is the day of the party on the Champs-Élysées, with his teammates from Mercatone Uno with their hair dyed yellow in honor of the very heavy jersey that Pantani wears on that podium. An Italian cyclist captain of an Italian team protagonist in Paris: this image would open endless chapters on what Italian cycling needs to return to the top. Marco’s smile, his proud gaze looking into the distance, shining eyes, his and ours, even today, even twenty-five years later.