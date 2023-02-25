Home Sports Marco Schwarz wins Palisades Tahoe giant Alexis Pinturault 7th
Marco Schwarz wins Palisades Tahoe giant Alexis Pinturault 7th

After an excellent second place in the first round of the giant Palisades Tahoe (United States), Frenchman Alexis Pinturault failed to confirm during the second run on Saturday. Slowed down by a few errors, he took 7th place in the event, 1”40 behind winner Marco Schwarz.

5th in the first round, the 27-year-old Austrian (giant bronze medalist at the 2023 Worlds in Courchevel / Méribel) achieved an exceptional second run, to bring the best time to 2’23 “63.

First after the first passage, the Swiss world champion Marco Odermatt failed three hundredths from Schwarz. A result which however allows him to keep 100 points ahead in the specialty over the Norwegian Henrik Kristoffersen (4th at Palisades Tahoe). In the general classification of the World Cup, after 29 of the 39 events, Odermatt remains the leader and is now 386 points ahead of the Norwegian Aleksander Aamodt Kilde.

Consistent throughout the day, another Norwegian, Rasmus Windingstad, completed the podium.

