Marco Tardelli protagonist of the 2023 edition of Change the World Model United Nations a New York. The former footballer of Juventus e Interworld champion and icon of Spain ’82will talk to young people about the role of sport in the diplomacy and in international relations. Ctwmun is the world‘s most prestigious international traveling forum for students of schools and university. They will be this year 3500 students who from 24 to 26 March they will go to the headquarters of United Nations of New York to present their ideas, meet today’s leaders and take part in training courses. The goal: to train the leaders of tomorrow. The General Assembly Hall of the Palazzo of glass of the UN has already hosted nine editions of the event between 2012 and 2022: already in 2015, in fact, Tardelli spoke to the General Assembly as part of the same initiative. “It was more difficult than a World Cup final, an incredible emotion,” he said at the time.

Today the former footballer and coach is Goodwill Ambassador of Ctwmun and confirms his support for this initiative which has now seen him involved for several years: “This for me represents a precious opportunity to involve boys and girls in passionate, exciting and topical debates, all centered on the values ​​of sport”, explains Tardelli. “Those same values ​​that inspired me, that I continue to want to pass on to generations future and which should also inspire the actions of politics and institutions. To be Goodwill Ambassador it is a role that I am more passionate about every year because it puts me in the prime location to be able to be promoter of respect for others. I have always been convinced that sport, if well conveyed, can be a incomparable disseminator of values ​​such as unity, solidarity and inclusion”, adds the former footballer.

It is no coincidence that this year Tardelli will set the 18enne fencing champion Mariaclotilde Adonisyoung fencing talent who was the protagonist of a great gesture by fair play last February during a stage of the Under 20 World Cup Of female sword. The blue fencer had won her bout against the French Juliette Punishingbut the match had been marred by an error by the referee who at 13-12 had mistakenly awarded two points to Adosini after his winning jab. The French Baudinot only noticed it at the end of the assault and presented appealbut by regulation it was now too late to repair. When asked by the race directors, Adosini however decided to his own free will to resume the assault from 13-12, effectively giving up a certain victory. In the replay of the match, the young blue lost, but at the end of the tournament, the whole audience dedicated one to her lunga stading ovation.

Among the guests there will also be an “old acquaintance” of Tardelli, Zbigniew Boniek: the Polish former Juventus and Roma, who together with Tardelli won the Champions Cup 1984/85, today is vice president of UEFA, while from 2012 to 2021 he led the Football Federation of Poland. He won’t be the only one excellent name between guests and ambassadors: present the minister Guido Crosettithe mayor of Florence Dario Nardellathe mayor of Kiev Vitalij Volodymyrovych Klychkothe Polish minister Przemyslaw Blackthe president of AC Milan Paul ScaroniMyrta Merlino, Federico Rampini, Maria Latella, the director of Limes Lucio CaraccioloSalvatore Carruba.

The three days in which the event is divided is a laboratory of intensive work which is intended to educate college and high school students about coexistence with other cultureexercising and perfecting their ability al dialogue according to the principles of the “UN model”. Divided into working groups, the young participants will face the hot topics of the international political scene, and not only those relating to one’s country of origin. To date they have been more than 50 thousand students, from over 150 countries, who attended the Ctwmun. The event is organized byDiplomatic Associationan NGO engaged in the international training of young people from all over the world, through the organization of highly specialized training courses. Claudio Corbino, founder of the Diplomatic Association, explains the value to be transmitted to the new generations as follows: “Being a leader means being humble when we listen to others but determined in affirming what we believe in. We have to change prospect. See the world from a new viewing angle. Prove possible what you thought was impossible. Thus one can become gods Game Changer”.

Partner of this edition the Foundation Milanto seal the strong connection between the sport and the training. Paolo Scaroni explains: “In the historical moment we are experiencing, it becomes a priority to invest in the training of young, to be able to direct a future based on peace, international cooperation and social inclusion. The club I represent, with 500 million supporters worldwide, is now a real one social institution e cultural: together with the Milan Foundation, which in twenty years of activity has demonstrated how sport can prove to be a educational vehicle effectivewe are committed to providing the tools necessary to generate a concrete impact on the life of the new generations and on that of the whole community”.