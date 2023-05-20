Marcus Rashford contract: Erik ten Hag is confident Manchester United striker will sign new deal

Marcus Rashford is enjoying his most fruitful season ever under Erik ten Hag, with 29 goals so far.

Erik ten Hag believes Marcus Rashford and Manchester United “will find each other” in the striker’s ongoing contract discussions.

Rashford has scored 29 goals in all competitions for his boyhood club this season, his best in a United shirt.

Speaking before the visit to Bournemouth on Saturday, Ten Hag was asked for an update on the negotiations regarding the England international’s future.

“I know [it is taking time],” he said.

“But I don’t talk about the process. This is not important at the moment for me or Rashy.

“For him, it is to get more goals this season and he is playing a wonderful season and the team is playing a wonderful season.

“We have to get into the Champions League and focus on that. Marcus wants to stay and we want him to stay, so I think we will find each other.”

Ten Hag also said Rashford, 25, is a doubt for Saturday’s match against the Cherries due to illness, despite him returning to training earlier this week after an injury which saw him miss the home win over Wolves.

Fourth-placed United are a point ahead of Liverpool with a game in hand in the race for Champions League qualification, and two wins from their remaining three games would guarantee the Red Devils a place in the top four

“I think we have to keep doing what we have all season,” Ten Hag said.

“Improve every day and improve every game and not look too far ahead.

“Focusing on the next game is the most important.”