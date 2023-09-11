Marcus Semien’s Two Home Runs Propel Texas Rangers to Victory Over Oakland Athletics

Texas Rangers Break Losing Streak with a Win Against Oakland Athletics

ARLINGTON, Texas, USA — The Texas Rangers finally found success in the month of September with a decisive 9-4 victory over the Oakland Athletics on Sunday. Marcus Semien stood out with an impressive performance, hitting two home runs out of his four hits. Meanwhile, Corey Seager launched his 30th home run of the season, contributing to the Rangers’ triumph.

Andrew Heaney, who stepped up as an additional starter due to Nathan Eovaldi’s return from the disabled list, delivered a solid performance on the mound. Heaney struck out six batters in 3 2/3 innings, replacing Jon Gray in the third inning. It marked Heaney’s first relief appearance after starting in 27 games this season.

Semien showcased his hitting prowess by tying his career high with four hits for the second time in just four games. He also made history by setting a franchise record with his eighth leadoff home run of the season. These achievements came as part of a formidable offense, with the Rangers hitting three home runs off rookie pitcher Luis Medina (3-9). Semien added another solo homer in the sixth inning, followed by Seager’s home run on the very next pitch, leading to a four-run outburst in that inning.

With only 20 games remaining in the regular season, the Rangers (78-64) are currently three games behind the division-leading Houston Astros (82-62) in the AL West. The Astros previously swept the Rangers in a three-game series between the two teams.

In the game against the Athletics, Dominican outfielder Leody Taveras contributed one hit and scored one run for the Rangers. On the other side, Cuban player Aledmys Díaz went 1-1, and Colombian Jordan Díaz went 5-2 with an RBI for the Athletics.

The Rangers hope to build on this victory as they continue to chase the Astros for the division lead. Their next challenge awaits as they face the Los Angeles Angels in their upcoming series.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

