Maresca leaves City, is the new coach of Leicester – Football

(ANSA) – ROME, JUNE 16 – Leicester are still relying on an Italian coach. Enzo Maresca is in fact the new coach of the English club, who with Claudio Ranieri on the bench achieved the feat by winning the Premier League in 2016, but this year relegated to ‘serie B’. The 43-year-old former midfielder is leaving Manchester City, winners of the Champions League, where he worked in Pep Guardiola’s team. Now the adventure in the Championship to try to bring Leicester back to the top division. Maresca has signed a three-year contract. “With him we will have a good mix of personality, method and ambition – the words of the president of the club, Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha – which goes very well with the football direction we are trying to take. His philosophy has been built on a rich and diverse, including an outstanding coaching education, and fits the vision we have for this next chapter in Leicester City’s history.” (HANDLE).

