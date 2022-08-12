Home Sports Margherita Panziera di Montebelluna conquers Europe for the third time in a row in the 200 backstroke
Sports

Margherita Panziera di Montebelluna conquers Europe for the third time in a row in the 200 backstroke

Margherita Panziera di Montebelluna conquers Europe for the third time in a row in the 200 backstroke

Continentali di Roma, the champion dominates the prestigious appointment of the Foro Italico, touching in 2’07 ”13. A devastating performance, an abyss between himself and the most immediate opponents

MONTEBELLUNA. Margherita Panziera conquers Europe for the third time in a row: she beats the competition in the final of the 200 backstrokes at the Continentali in Rome, following on from the successes of Glasgow 2018 and Budapest 2021.

After the fourth place at the World Championships in Hungary, the champion from Montebelluna dominates the prestigious appointment of the Foro Italico, touching in 2’07 ”13. A devastating performance, an abyss between himself and the most immediate opponents.

Shortly before, Enrica Piccoli from Caerano, pivot of the synchronized swimming team, had instead slipped the second silver of the Capitoline review, closing behind Ukraine in the highlights after the similar result obtained on Thursday in the coach. An unforgettable day for the brand.

