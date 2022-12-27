“When I see a family with a disabled childwith my eyes I immediately try to see if there is a brother or sister. And I start to cry, he is stronger than me”. It is one of the many messages that come from the community of sibling, the word used around the world to define the brothers and sisters of people with disabilities. Theirs is a special life, sometimes very complex, especially in childhood: families revolve around the most fragile child, and they often end up in the background. Easy to understand when you grow up, more difficult when you are a child. The risk is to grow not only with the guilt to be ‘able-bodied’, but also with the constant concern of having to take care of the disabled brother or sister, especially in the future, when the parents will no longer be able to do so.

But who to say these things to? How to confess the labor of someone who, apparently, is the lucky part of the family? Margherita Tercón is one of them and has come a long way before regaining its name, its autonomous identity and distinct from that of “Damiano’s sister”autistic since birth. He is 32 years old, lives in Rimini and has discovered the community of siblings by chance, at an event she was invited to with her brother on World Disability Day. For the first time she became the protagonist, the person to listen to and help, and a world opened up to her. Today she is one of the reference points of the brothers and sisters sibling. She talks about it on her social profiles (on Instagram: @la_panzer) and in one year she has received hundreds of messages and requests to listen.

How did he feel when he found out that someone is also taking care of you?

“It was a big breakthrough. It’s amazing that no one ever considers brothers and sisters to be disabled, who are very important for the balance of the family. There are support groups for everyone, but for siblings, who live complicated lives and who are often their only future, there is none.”

Should list the characteristics common to all sibling?

“The inevitable thing in all families where there is a disabled child is that the center of attention is him or her. And the non-disabled son inevitably takes a back seat. But as children it is difficult to understand why, just as it is difficult to understand, always as children, why the relationship with a brother or sister cannot be reciprocal: why can he hit me, for example, and not me? What’s different about me?”.

Was it like this for her too?

“My brother is 9 years older than me, and yet I was mentally older than him. He was weird. He wasn’t your classic, overprotective older brother like my friends’ older brothers. I was wondering: why?”.

When did he begin to understand?

“It is not from small that one becomes aware. I was born with a brother who was disabled and for me that was normal. I began to realize this more when I was older, with contact with the outside world, with other families. At the time I could see the differences clearly and I asked myself some questions”.

What did you suffer from, as Damiano’s sister?

“I realized that I grew up feeling guilty towards many people, especially parents. I remember certain moments of tension and concern in the family and my problem was to weigh as little as possible. I found a letter I wrote to my parents when I was 10 after the holiday, I told them that having one less child at home would have been better. Then the sense of guilt towards the brother, always: if I go on vacation and I don’t take him with me, if I manage to do things that he can’t do, if I stay with friends without taking him with me “.

And do you grow faster, better?

“Yes, I’ve always had the feeling of having to be efficient, as good as possible, of having to quickly find a job with a good income, because one day I would have to take care of him too“.

So be a sibling does it make you stronger?

“Sometimes yes, this life helps, it leads to being more determined to grow up quickly so as not to weigh on an already burdened family and to achieve goals and successes”.

On her social profiles she has become a point of reference for other brothers like her. The most painful examples?

“Some say they have done very strong things to get their parents’ attention, all directed towards their disabled brother or sister. Like trying to feel bad, getting sick, attempting dangerous things until you go to the hospital”.

Didn’t you need these gimmicks?

“Luckily not, my parents tried not to make me feel my brother’s weight. They tried to keep us united and to focus on a natural alliance between brothers. I know of others who actually grew up caring for their disabled siblings. And I was the first to talk about the future, about after them. They never mentioned it. Many sibling they feel that their identity is hand-in-hand with that of their brother or sister, which can greatly limit their personal fulfilment”.

What do you recommend for families?

“To let each child have experiences outside the family, to form and find their identity. I was lucky, I was able to study in other cities, even abroad, I was able to become Margherita, and not just ‘Damiano’s sister’. And so when I came back, I could choose to be with him and not feel it as an obligation or as a response to my feelings of guilt. Now we are very much together and we have common projects”.

What would you say to parents of ‘different’ children like you?

“Not to focus only on the deficits, on the shortcomings of the disabled child, but on their abilities and potential. Everyone’s goal in life is to be happy with themselves, not in relation to others. And since people like my brother, who are born like this, have no awareness of what they lack, we just need to help him to be happy, like all of us. They have to change their point of view. Sometimes the limits are in our heads”.

And what did you focus on for Damiano?

“He likes to be around people and perform, and I decided to make it a work for me and for him. I’ve stopped looking at him as the one who can’t do things, and we’re both happy.”