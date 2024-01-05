Mariana Pajón sent a strong message regarding the loss of the 2027 Pan American Games venue: “We all lose”

The cancellation of the 2027 Pan American Games, which were set to take place in Barranquilla, has caused widespread disappointment and concern, with Olympic champion Mariana Pajón expressing her dismay at the decision. Pajón took to social media to share her thoughts on the situation, emphasizing the collective loss that comes with not hosting the prestigious sporting event.

In her post, Pajón highlighted the sense of unity and national pride that comes with sports, stressing that the entire country would lose out by not holding the Pan American Games in Colombia. She pointed out the missed opportunities for international visibility, economic gains, and the development of sports facilities for future generations. Pajón also called for a collaborative effort to find a way to reverse the decision and bring the 2027 Pan American Games to Colombia.

Pajón’s sentiments were echoed by the Comptroller General of the Republic, who warned that the cancellation could result in the loss of over 2 million dollars that had already been paid to Panam Sports for the event. The Comptroller urged the national government to resume dialogue and explore all possible avenues to ensure the successful hosting of the games in Colombia, in order to avoid fiscal damage and potential investigations.

The news of the potential financial loss and the impact on national pride has sparked calls for action to salvage the event and prevent further setbacks. The push to hold the 2027 Pan American Games in Colombia continues, with athletes, sports leaders, government officials, and other stakeholders joining forces to find a solution. The hope is to turn the tide and secure the opportunity to showcase the best of Colombia on the international stage.