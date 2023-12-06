Marie-George Buffet and Stéphane Diagana call for a major consultation of sports stakeholders at the start of 2024

The report recommends that a draft framework law relating to sport be introduced by the government following a major consultation of all sports stakeholders, from the start of 2024. In the photo, Dimitri Bascou, during the French indoor athletics championships. THIERRY ZOCCOLAN / AFP

Created on March 29 at the initiative of the Minister of Sports and the Paris 2024 Games, Amélie Oudéa-Castéra, the national committee to strengthen ethics and democratic life in sport must present, Thursday, December 7, its conclusions after seven months of work and nearly 170 auditions. In a fifty-page report – that The world consulted -, the committee, co-chaired by the former minister of sports Marie-George Buffet (1997-2002) and by the ex-athlete Stéphane Diagana, formulates thirty-seven proposals around three main axes: the democratic consolidation of “the governance of sports federations”the “general review of the architecture of prevention and protection of the ethics of French sport” and finally the strengthening of “means of action in favor of greater protection of practitioners”.

As a preamble, and this is the purpose of the first proposal, the report recommends that a draft framework law relating to sport be carried by the government following a major consultation of all stakeholders in the field. sport, from the start of 2024, as part of the great national cause decreed by the president, Emmanuel Macron. “It must not be a semblance of consultation. The report’s proposals can be corrected, refused, but they really need to be debated”insists Marie-George Buffet to the Monde.

After greeting the ” dedication “ millions of volunteers who “bring life to everyday life” French sport, the members of the committee propose to the public authorities and the sports movement “a broad and coherent set of tools” to face the challenges facing the sector today.

A renewal at the head of the federations

In response to the failures of the sports federations, which have also been the subject of hearings since the summer by a parliamentary commission of inquiry (whose conclusions must be delivered on December 19), the members of the committee propose to revitalize the democratic life to promote renewal at the head of the governing bodies of French sport. “Very quickly, we were convinced that we first had to resolve the question of democracy, and therefore of renewal, to be truly armed in the fight for ethics and the protection of practitioners. Otherwise we weren’t going to make it.”argues the former minister of sports.

Read also: Article reserved for our subscribers Sexual violence: the parliamentary commission of inquiry which is shaking up French sport

The report recommends the implementation of a proportional voting method in federal elections, the limitation of the accumulation of mandates and the number of successive mandates to three, the strict application of the principle of parity “in all governing bodies of the sports movement”, as well as closer association of clubs in elections and federal decision-making. The granting of public subsidies must, moreover, be conditional, according to the wishes of the committee, “following training on public policy issues” by the president of the federation or the Olympic (CNOSF) and Paralympic (CPSF) committees.

You have 55% of this article left to read. The rest is reserved for subscribers.

