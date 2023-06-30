Marie-Josée Ta Lou and Jakob Ingebrigtsen dominating in Lausanne

We were far from the perfect climatic conditions of the Paris meeting. This Friday evening, a fresh breeze had decided to stop on the shores of Lake Geneva and the down jacket with sleeves was essential to follow the mythical “Athletissima”, a meeting of the Diamond League stopping off in Lausanne (Switzerland). Cool weather (17°C), which did not however cool Marie-Josée Ta Lou’s well-functioning machine.

The Ivorian, already the best performer of the season, won without shaking on the straight by taking the lead from the start. Never worried, she won in 10”88 (-0.8 m/s) ahead of Britain’s Daryll Neita (11”07) and the reigning European champion, Germany’s Gina Lückenkemper (11” 17).

A few minutes later, the Batswana Letsile Tebogo also made a demonstration in the 200m, allowing himself to end up released as during the training line to cut the line in 20”01 (-1.4), proving that t 20 years old, he was already ready for the very big world, the one that Jakob Ingebrigtsen has been rubbing shoulders with for a few years.

The Norwegian, fresh European record holder in the 1,500m in Oslo (3’27”95), had asked for the same paces to perhaps go a bit faster and continue to get closer to the world record (3′ 26”00 by Hicham El Guerrouj). Well taken, he found himself on the last lap with the Briton Josh Kerr and the world record holder in the 3,000 m steeplechase, Lamecha Girma, on the luggage rack.

More solid, Ingebrigtsen won in 3’28”72, ahead of Girma (3’29”51, Ethiopian record) and Kerr (3’29”64), while Frenchman Julian Ranc, neophyte at this level, was content with 11th place in 3’38”61.

Just Kwaou-Mathey, center, took 3rd place in the 110m hurdles. (A. Martin/The Team)

Mixed evening for the Blues

The evening was not that of the Blues. Over 110m hurdles, the two French chances were quickly diminished, since Wilhem Belocian revived bad memories by being disqualified for a false start (as during the 2016 Olympic series, in particular).

After this first setback, it was the Japanese Shunsuke Izumiya who won by a thread, for his first Diamond League, ahead of the local Jason Joseph (13”22 against 12”23, -1 m/s) , while Frenchman Just Kwaou-Mathey took third place (13”37) after a big mistake halfway through the race.

“At the second start, I was surprised, I really got out of the blocks, I’m falling behind and I spend my race trying to catch up with Izumiya, explains Kwaou-Mathey. It’s my worst time of the season, it’s a shame because the conditions weren’t that bad. I still take a 3rd place in DL (Diamond League), it’s positive, but I’m still disappointed with the time and the way of running. I’m learning, I’m a little disgusted for Wilhem and his false start. »

On the steeple, the Frenchwoman Alice Finot who remained on two French records in a row (9’10”05 in the steeplechase in Florence then 4’26”68 per mile in Montesson in stride) did not seem either in legs, citing in particular the (relative) altitude of the track (568 m) to explain bad feelings (9th in 9’26”55, victory for the world record holder Beatrice Chepkoech in 9’05”98).

“You can’t always surf at the top of the wave. I take advantage of going down a little to go back up at the end of the month and especially in August. »

Alice Finot, 9e du 3 000 m steeple.

“It’s not good,” she blurted out. I didn’t come to get a timer today (Friday). I am in a training phase. I didn’t optimize the race at all. I realized when I signed up that the track was 600 m above sea level, I train at sea level. I hyperventilate above this altitude. So I was going for a racing attitude and I’m not proud of the attitude. I do not fill the hole when it is created. You can’t always surf at the top of the wave. I take advantage of going down a little to go back up at the end of the month and especially in August. It still gives me a good experience against very high level girls. »

The evening was no more successful for Margot Chevrier, 5th in the pole vault competition with a jump of 4.51m, leaving Katie Moon improving on her best world mark of the year with a jump of 4.82m.

For the rest, we have seen a lot of classic things in the circus of world athletics with the victory of Ryan Crouser in the shot put (22.29 m), that of Neeraj CHopra in the javelin (87.66 m), the seventh consecutive successes this season for Jasmine Camacho-Quinn in the 100m hurdles (12”40, -1.4m/s) and the victory without adversity by Femke Bol in the 400m hurdles (52”76).

Berihu Aregawi won the 5000m. (A. Martin/The Team)

Aregawi becomes the 5th performer in history over 5,000m

But there were also some surprises, like the second place at the length of the Greek Miltiadis Tentoglou, beaten by the Bahamian LaQuan Nairn (8.11 m against 8.07 m) or the victory of Mary Moraa on the 800m, surprising Britain’s Keely Hodgkinson.

As usual, the Kenyan came from the start of the race to put herself in front of the Olympic vice-champion to prevent her from taking her preferential place behind the hare. And after slowing down a little in the middle of the race, Moraa gradually accelerated in the back straight to prevent Hodgkinson from passing, before spinning alone in the final straight (1’57”43 against 1’58”37) .

A great fight race that we found in the 5,000m where the young Ethiopian Berihu Aregawi won ahead of the world record holder in the specialty, Joshua Cheptegei. Not stingy with effort, the 22-year-old athlete won in 12’40”45 (12’41”61 for Cheptegei), signing the best world performance of the year while entering the top 5 of all time (5th performer).

