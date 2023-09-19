Mariners’ Bryan Woo Shines in Return Home, Seattle Ties for AL Wild Card

Mariners’ Rookie Bryan Woo Shines in Return Home, Seattle Moves into Wild Card Contention

OAKLAND — In a triumphant return to his hometown, Mariners rookie Bryan Woo delivered a stellar performance on the mound, guiding Seattle to a commanding 5-0 victory over the last-place Oakland Athletics on Monday. With this win, the Mariners have moved into a tie for the American League’s third wild card spot.

Woo, who was born in Oakland and attended high school in the nearby city of Alameda, proved his mettle in front of his home crowd. The 23-year-old right-hander pitched five strong innings, striking out five batters while allowing only three hits. Despite battling some command issues, with four walks, Woo exhibited poise and control to secure back-to-back wins for the first time this season.

Leading the charge for the Mariners’ offense was Panamanian José Caballero, who crushed his first home run in two months. Additionally, JP Crawford showcased his plate discipline as he walked three times and contributed with an RBI single. These offensive contributions paved the way for Seattle’s victory in the opening game of their final visiting series.

While the Mariners’ win has propelled them into wild card contention, they currently do not hold the tiebreaker against the Texas Rangers. Seattle sits 1.5 games behind the Houston Astros for the lead in the American League West, as they continue to battle for a playoff spot.

Among the standout performances for the Mariners, Dominican rookie Julio Rodríguez showed promise despite going 0-for-4, while Teoscar Hernández went 1-for-5. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez had a productive night, going 2-for-3 with an RBI. The real offensive spark came from Panamanian infielder José Caballero, who went 2-for-4, scoring two runs and driving in two RBIs.

On the Athletics’ side, Dominican player Esteury Ruiz went 1-for-2, while Colombian Jordan Díaz went 1-for-4.

With the end of the regular season fast approaching, the Mariners will look to build on this crucial victory as they continue to fight for a playoff spot. Their strong showing against the Athletics demonstrates their determination and the potential for an exciting run in the final games of the season.

