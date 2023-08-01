Mariners Defeat Red Sox 6-2, Reach Season-High Winning Streak with Raleigh’s Double Homers

Title: Seattle Mariners Defeat Boston Red Sox 6-2, Reach Season-High Four Games Over .500

SEATTLE — In an impressive display of power hitting, Cal Raleigh propelled the Seattle Mariners to a 6-2 victory over the Boston Red Sox on Monday night. Raleigh’s two home runs off Nick Pivetta, combined with a crucial two-run single from Julio Rodriguez in the eighth inning, solidified the Mariners’ ascent to four games over .500 for the first time this season.

After concluding July with an impressive 17-9 record, the Mariners have proven themselves to be a formidable force in the American League West. They now find themselves within striking distance of the division leaders and are also in contention for a wild card spot.

However, even with their recent success, the Mariners made some notable roster moves earlier in the day. The team announced the trade of closer Pau Sewald to the Arizona Diamondbacks and outfielder AJ Pollock to the San Francisco Giants.

Despite these changes, the Mariners rallied together for one of their most significant victories of the season. With his first home run in the second inning, Cal Raleigh recorded his 15th of the season, before blasting his 16th in the seventh to give Seattle the lead.

This marked Raleigh’s fourth multi-homer game and his second within two weeks, following his impressive display against the Toronto Blue Jays on July 22.

The Boston Red Sox also showcased their offensive talents, with Dominicans Rafael Devers going 4-3 and Pablo Reyes going 4-1 at the plate.

On the Mariners’ side, Dominicans Julio Rodriguez contributed with a run scored and two RBIs, while Teoscar Hernández recorded a hit and an RBI. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez also contributed with a hit and an RBI, and Panamanian José Caballero scored a run while going 2-0 at the plate.

The Mariners’ victory against the Red Sox not only showcased their explosive offense but also served as a testament to their resilience and determination. The team now looks set to continue their push for a postseason position as they build on their impressive July performance.

