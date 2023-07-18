Mariners Defeat Twins 7-6 After Late Rally in Seattle

Title: Seattle Mariners Outlast Minnesota Twins in Intense Matchup

Seattle, WA – In a thrilling clash on Monday night, the Seattle Mariners emerged victorious with a 7-6 win over the Minnesota Twins. Jarred Kelenic and Eugenio Suárez took center stage for the Mariners, contributing crucial hits to secure the win.

The Mariners overcame a rocky start from pitcher Logan Gilbert, who stumbled in the first inning. Meanwhile, Sonny Gray, an All-Star for the Twins, faced back-to-back losses as the Mariners ended Minnesota’s three-game winning streak since the All-Star break.

Max Kepler ignited the Twins’ hopes in the ninth inning with a two-out, three-run home run off Seattle reliever Ty Adcock, narrowing the gap to 7-6. However, Seattle’s closer, Paul Sewald, shut down any further comeback attempts by striking out Ryan Jeffers, securing his 19th save of the season.

Gray showcased dominance in the first four innings but faltered in the fifth, allowing four runs as Seattle sent nine batters to the plate. Kelenic, the standout player of the night, concluded Seattle’s commanding fifth inning with a two-run single off Gray.

Both teams saw remarkable performances from their international players. For the Twins, Puerto Rico’s Carlos Correa went 4-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI, while Colombian Donovan Solano contributed with a 4-for-1 performance and a run scored.

On the Mariners’ side, several players made significant contributions. Julio Rodríguez, from the Dominican Republic, went 3-for-0 with an RBI, while Teoscar Hernández added a 4-for-1 performance with a run scored. Venezuelan Eugenio Suárez shined with a 4-for-2 display, including a run scored and two RBIs. Panamanian José Caballero also made his presence felt, going 3-for-1 with a run scored and an RBI.

The Mariners’ victory in this intense matchup further strengthens their resolve to climb the ranks in the highly competitive American League. Meanwhile, the Twins will look to bounce back from their two consecutive losses and regain their winning momentum.

With this thrilling win under their belt, the Seattle Mariners continue to showcase their potential and determination to make a splash in the ongoing MLB season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

