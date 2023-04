Luca Marini ended Friday in Austin in 4th place, confirming his very competitive performance on the Texan circuit: “It was certainly a positive day, we’ll need a further step because everyone will be faster on Saturday. This is a very tough track physically, another planet compared to the previous ones, but we’re ready. Qualifying will count for a lot, we need to start no further than the second row.” The Austin GP is live on Sky Sport MotoGP and streaming on NOW

