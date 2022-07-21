Rome, 21 July 2022 – We will remember the day of 20 July. We will remember her because through their spokespersons, a part of the representatives who sit in the Senate of the Republic, and therefore the respective parties, hastily liquidated the most prestigious figure, together with the President of the Republic, Sergio Mattarella. That is the Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Prestigious for his authority. An authority gained in a long international career as a scholar and academic, banker and civil servant. An authority gained at the helm of the European Central Bank, with his unforgotten “Whatever it takes”, which revealed the political stature of a great technician. An authority that had convinced President Mattarella to ask for his ‘service’ to get out of yet another political impasse, after the fall of the Conte II government and the unedifying haggling to keep him alive, the result of a political system now screwed on itself. And that was once again confirmed by the signals coming from the European chancelleries, the European Commission, the American presidency, the president of the invaded Ukraine, once the crisis opened. In a confused game where electoral anxieties and rash steps were intertwined, where confused and contradictory moves were chased with often unintentional results, in the end the party system, certainly with specific and different responsibilities, expelled from the system, like a foreign body , who in these eighteen months had governed with the intent of governing, in fact, not to seek consensus or to arrange downward compromises to survive. As it has often been in the style of our governments. Who, again, had led Italy to be a protagonist in the international context, in the European Union and in the unanimous response of the West to the brutal aggression of Putin’s Russia. Revealing a much broader political vision than our many professional or casual politicians. Read also: Who are the authors of the Draghicide: …