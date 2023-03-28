After two years of forced stop, Lizzola’s orobic race is back with a sprint and the classic individual as a stage of the Italian Cup. In the latter, there were 1700m d+ spread over 8 climbs with 2 pieces on foot. Needless to say William Boffelli was the fastest who, back from an excellent Pierra and the success obtained at the Cima d’Asta, also set his seal in the Val Seriana race by stopping the chrono on a time of 1h36’35”. Behind him some talented youngsters such as Alessandro Rossi 2nd in 1h40’25 ”, Alex Rigo 1h41’16”, Andrea Prandi 1h42’00 ”and Pietro Festini Purlan 1h44’02”.

All female behind Corinna Ghirardi. The Malonno camuna in 1h51’31” kept behind the local Paola Pezzoli 2h04’57” and Silvia Berra from Sondrio 2h06’05”.

The athletes of the youth categories will also compete. Click here for the rankings!!!