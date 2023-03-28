Home Sports MARIO MERELLI IS THERE | Sportdimontagna.com
Sports

MARIO MERELLI IS THERE | Sportdimontagna.com

by admin
MARIO MERELLI IS THERE | Sportdimontagna.com

After two years of forced stop, Lizzola’s orobic race is back with a sprint and the classic individual as a stage of the Italian Cup. In the latter, there were 1700m d+ spread over 8 climbs with 2 pieces on foot. Needless to say William Boffelli was the fastest who, back from an excellent Pierra and the success obtained at the Cima d’Asta, also set his seal in the Val Seriana race by stopping the chrono on a time of 1h36’35”. Behind him some talented youngsters such as Alessandro Rossi 2nd in 1h40’25 ”, Alex Rigo 1h41’16”, Andrea Prandi 1h42’00 ”and Pietro Festini Purlan 1h44’02”.

All female behind Corinna Ghirardi. The Malonno camuna in 1h51’31” kept behind the local Paola Pezzoli 2h04’57” and Silvia Berra from Sondrio 2h06’05”.

The athletes of the youth categories will also compete. Click here for the rankings!!!

See also  Broni goes out and gives Sassari salvation now the challenge that is worth the year with Battipaglia

You may also like

IOK recommends readmission of Russian athletes

Anti-corruption, anti-crime and gambling Chinese football depends on...

Chess: Armageddon Championship Series live at WELT –...

The auction to buy Manchester United

IOC and Russia: Letter from more than 300...

Campobasso-Aurora Alto Casertano: two fronts for one goal

Tedesco on the Germany game – “Could have...

UTMB World Series and Vibram, global partnership in...

Before the duel with Switzerland: Belarus’ football is...

Belgium, Tedesco: “It’s true that developments in Germany...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy