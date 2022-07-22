The goal

Mario Poni, the expert coach from Mortara who has raised generations of basketball players since the distant seventies, turns 70 today. Originally from Genoa, but Mortarese by adoption from a very young age, Poni started in basketball which counts as a scoutman on behalf of coach Richard Percudani at the time of Mecap Vigevano in Serie A. He viewed the opponents and then reported in great detail because at the time the internet it wasn’t there and neither was the VCR. Between the end of the 70s and the beginning of the 80s, Poni was the coach-symbol of the progressive growth of the first great basketball history in Mortara, when basketball was still played in the pressostatic ball erected in the courtyard of the old schools. medium in the center. Eclectic, innovative, from a young age a convinced advocate of the teaching of fundamentals and strict defensive applications, Poni led the then Basket Club Mortara from Promotion to D, then to C2, remaining on the Lomellina bench for another three seasons, up to a few weeks. from the historic promotion to C1 (1984-85 season).

A few years later, Poni was recalled to lead Mortara who had in the meantime even risen to B2, a championship comparable in terms of technical values ​​to today’s medium-high B. It was a bittersweet experience, leading a team with difficult chemistry between experienced champions of the past such as Gianni Bertolotti (Olympic silver) and less happy transfer market entries in a complicated tournament. The relationship with the club was interrupted three days before the end of a tournament in which the team from Mortara was saved in extremis. From that moment, Poni began his life as a traveling coach, starting from where he started, that is from Vigevano for a few seasons, part of these as head coach, but always also at the helm of the nursery and youth teams. In Mortara, Poni returned years later, initially in the period of the sunset of the Basketball Club in Serie C, then to share the restart of the local basketball, already started for some time by Virtus Mortara and helping to build the local nursery perhaps numerically richer in always.

Friendships with the big names

Over the past 15 years, Poni has continued his career as a basketball teacher and youth coach, forging many players. Valenza and Here You Can Pavia the most recent and important experiences, unforgettable the international Christmas camps with Spanish, Lithuanian, Slavic and Italian youth teams, guests of the families of the children of the Mortarese nursery; to give lessons, coaches and Serie A players. On the other hand, his friendships with bench giants such as Messina, Scariolo and Caja are known, true and persistent. “I feel more alive than ever and I have ideas to pursue that I firmly believe in, especially in this moment of crisis in the movement with few players and even fewer coaches and instructors”, says Poni who at 70 is ready to embrace a new strictly youthful adventure, as long as they share and develop serious projects.

Fabio Babetto