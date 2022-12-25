Even the world of entertainment is mobilizing for Iranian women. Marisa Laurito launch a petition directed at Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei: it is a collection of signatures in favor of the Women of Iran Woman Life Freedom on Change, in which he announces that he will be present on January 7, at 12, at the Trianon Theater in Naples with the other representatives of the artistic and musical world.

“We are with the young Iranian men and women who fight for freedom – reads the petition which already arrived mid-morning on Christmas day in 41,838 firm (at 50,000 it will be among the 2% of the most signed ones on Change.org Italy) – . When you hit one of them you hit the whole of humanity“, continues the text bearing the signature of Marisa Laurito, Luciano Stella, Tosca, Edoardo Bennato, Nino Daniele, Andrea Morniroli, Desiree Klain, Alfredo Guardiano, Tiziana Ciavardini, Gianni Pinto together with a group of artists, intellectuals and civil society volunteers who care about the fate of the Iranian people: “We ask for an end to the executions and the release of the arrested protesters”, their appeal.

The slaughter of Iranian women

It was September 16, 2022 when Masha Believe, a young Kurdish woman, was killed in Tehran while in the custody of the morality police. Since then, thousands of brave people have peacefully demonstrated against the Islamic Regime in Iran. Regime that responded only with violence and atrocities. Today I’m over 18,000 protesters arrested and dozens of them risk being executed soon. “The world is aware of what is being perpetrated in the Islamic Republic and can no longer remain silent – ​​write the signatories of the petition -. We see women and men arrested, raped, tortured and killed just for protesting for their basic rights. We are aware of numerous mutilations, sexual violence, group rapes, organs removed, corpses not handed over to family members and buried in unknown places. We know of unfair trials with no appeals, no lawyers, no witnesses and no evidence. Young people declared dead by suicide, but with evident signs of beatings and bone fractures. We have seen photos of minors mercilessly killed, of boys and girls poisoned in university canteens, of protesters shot in the face or genitals, of men and women without eyes because they were hit by bullets. We know of funerals that were not granted and of numerous people who disappeared just for having requested news of their loved ones”.

The requests

“We have become aware of the use of hallucinogenic drugs by the security forces, with the aim of beating the rioters more violently – continues the text – . In light of the above, it is clear that the Islamic Republic of Iran is violating all the principles of the ‘Universal Declaration of Human Rights’ of which it is a signatory and which is based on the indivisible and universal values ​​of human dignity, freedom, equality and solidarity. We ask the Leader Supremo Ali Khamenei an immediate end to executions and an end to the regime’s crackdown on the Iranian people. We want all Iranian men and women to be given the opportunity to express their despair at the Iranian system. A regime that for about 44 years has never granted the fundamental right of every human being: freedom. In this appeal we also ask the Premier Giorgia Meloni and to Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani to take a decisive position towards the Iranian Regime; to the President of the Italian Republic, Sergio Mattarella, to immediately summon the Iranian ambassador upon his inauguration, declaring him “persona non grata” and to recall our ambassador in Iran for consultations. Finally, we ask the President of the European Commission Von der Leyen to put in place all the initiatives within the competence of the Union to ensure respect for fundamental rights in Iran”.

The appeal of the actress was broadcast within the Rai Tre program Maurisa Laurito struck and moved. “We can’t put our heads in the sand like ostriches…they’re kids fighting for freedom and they’re being killed”. Laurito recalled that on January 7, 2023 the Trianon Viviani theater, of which she is artistic director, will host a pro Iran event simultaneously with the Officine Pasolini theater in Rome.

Bloody Christmas in Iran

Yet another chilling news from the Islamic country arrived on Christmas morning: an influential intransigent clerical group in Iran in addition to executions he called for the protesters to be punished by cutting off their fingers and toes. The portal reports it Iran Internationalspecifying that the Qom Teachers’ Association has urged the authorities to continue with the executions but also to use the punishment of amputation to dissuade anyone who intends to join the protests sparked after the death in mid-September of Mahsa Amini, the 22-year-old Kurdish-Iranian who died after being arrested by the morality police for not wearing the veil correctly. The association (Jamèe Moddaresin-e Howzeh Elmiye-ye Qom) suggested that anyone who “instigates fear in society — presumably by participating in anti-government protests — is a belligerent (mohareb) who under Sharia-based Iranian law is punishable by death, crucifixion, severed limbs and/or exile. These are the reality of the facts.