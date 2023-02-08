Home Sports Mark Fotheringham: Huddersfield Town sack head coach after four months in charge
Championship strugglers Huddersfield Town have sacked head coach Mark Fotheringham after just four months in charge.

The ex-Hertha Berlin assistant boss won only five of his 21 games in charge.

Fortheringham’s assistant Kenny Miller has also left the club, with Narcis Pelach put in interim charge.

“Huddersfield Town can confirm that it has terminated the contract of head coach Mark Fotheringham with immediate effect,” read a club statement.

“His assistant, Kenny Miller, has also left the club. Narcis Pelach will take control of the team as interim head coach.”

Fotheringham was appointed in September and lasted only 134 days in the job after replacing Danny Schofield, whose own tenure had lasted just 69 days.

Fotheringham’s sacking comes after he was critical of his players after a late collapse against Blackpool on Tuesday in what turned out to be his last game in charge.

After the Terriers twice let the lead slip to draw 2-2 against a Seasiders team who played the entire second half with 10 men, Fotheringham accused his players of “unacceptable lapses in concentration defensively”.

More to follow.

