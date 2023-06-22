Mark Zuckerberg is ready to fight Elon Musk

In response to an article on Tuesday that tech firm Meta is working on a platform very similar to Twitter that’s supposed to be called Threads, Twitter owner Elon Musk he wrote: «I’m ready to fight, if he’s up for it too», referring to the CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg («I’m up for a cage match if he is lol», where “cage matches” are the meetings in the cages typical of mixed martial arts, MMA). Zuckerberg, given that since 2020 he has dedicated himself quite intensely to martial arts such as jiu jitsu, even winning several competitions, replied in his stories about him on Instagram with a simple:

Tell me where.

The Verge, a US newspaper with excellent contacts in the world of technology companies, confirmed that Zuckerberg is not joking, and that he would therefore actually be ready to fight Elon Musk. “The story on Instagram says it all,” commented Meta spokeswoman Iska Saric.

Musk he answered to the article of The Verge Proposing the UFC Apex Las Vegas (known as the “Las Vegas Octagon”), a live mixed martial arts (MMA) event facility owned by the Ultimate Fighting Championship, the premier MMA organization globally. He then added, “I have this great move I call ‘the walrus’, where I lay on top of my opponent and do nothing else.”

It is not clear whether the fight will actually take place or if it will remain in the realm of joking taunts. What is certain is that Musk has been taunting Zuckerberg publicly on Twitter since new details were revealed on June 8 about the “rival Twitter” platform Meta has been working on for months. In a recent interview, Zuckerberg said he “always thought Twitter should be used by a billion people.”

It currently has around 450 million users, but the chaotic way the platform has been handled since it was bought by Musk last October has led many of them to look for alternatives. In an internal meeting in Meta last week, the company’s chief product officer Chris Cox told employees that users are looking for a version of Twitter that is “sanitary”.

In the past, Musk has shown that he does not particularly appreciate the idea that some of his users can move elsewhere: for a short period in December had made it impossible posting tweets that contained links to their profiles on Mastodon, Instagram, Facebook and other social networks. In April, however, he tried to block the promotion of newsletters published on Substack – a service for sending paid newsletters among the most popular in the world – after the company unveiled a new feature called “Notes”, which allows its users to publish and share short posts, with an operation that is very reminiscent of tweets.

“In terms of billionaire CEOs literally beating each other, a Musk vs. Zuckerberg fight would be the best you can ask for,” wrote the reporter from The Verge Alex Heath. Musk, 51, could take on Zuckerberg in terms of physical size, and has said he was involved in “real, very heavy street fighting” as a kid in South Africa. But Zuckerberg, 39, is an aspiring MMA fighter who wins jiu jitsu tournaments.”

