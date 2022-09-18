PAVIA

The curtain falls on the summer transfer market. After finding little space between the first outings of the league and the Italian Cup, Christian Piagni, ex Verbano, leaves Pavia: the defender born in 2000, who was also interested in the Accademia Pavese, is married to Codogno. With the recovery in the back ward of the injured By Bartolo and inserting Admire yourself (which in addition to the role of left winger can play the central), the blue company has made this choice already having two alternatives to Prepare e Ioance, owners of this first phase of the season; we will try, instead, to enroll in the next few weeks a young person born in 2004 as an alternative to Ferroni e By Nardo in the under platoon. Until the end, the striker, formerly of Sant’Angelo, was compared to the Azzurri Adriano Marzegliaalready at Rapallo but who closed the attack with Saronno (Promotion).

The Oltrepo squad, on what was the last day of the market (September 16), has shrunk by some elements. As mentioned, after the striker Simone Zanellati (returned to Robbio), the goalkeeper was released Michael Donato and the left wing outside Lorenzo Villa. For Donato came the call of Vergiatese, an opponent of Oltrepo in group A of Excellence. While for Villa the call was that of Bressana, a Pavia-based promotion team. Donato had arrived this summer from the Arconatese, where he had carried out the entire youth process. For him some presence in a friendly match and nothing more, alternating with the other young man, also born in 2003, Lorenzo Baschiazzores (arrived from the Derthona youth teams) who at this point becomes in effect, the second goalkeeper of Oltrepo, behind the owner Samuel Cavo. Also for Villa (born in 2004), taken from the Derthona youth teams (like Baschiazzorre and Chiellini) only some presence in friendly matches and at this point it was necessary to find a team that could enhance him and make him play more. Now the squad of Mr. Albertini’s Oltrepo is made up of 24 elements (2 goalkeepers, 6 defenders, 10 midfielders and 6 forwards). As for the Vogherese, the market closed without further operations, neither in nor out. The staff made available to Giacomotti was evidently considered more than adequate.

The moves of the rivals

Also on the market of Excellence, group A, it should be noted that Vergiatese, in addition to the goalkeeper Donato, also took the midfielder Matteo Bettini (born in 2003) directly from the National Juniores of Legnano and the Argentine defender Ivan Moran (1992) who had started the season in Sardinia at Atletico Uri. Instead, the midfielder was left free Denis Rota. The bomber’s paths have separated Alessandro Anzano and the Solbiatese. For the striker (1981), already among the protagonists of the triumphal promotion in Excellence by the neroazzurri, here is the new shirt of Meda in Promotion, credited as the great antagonist of Saronno for the final victory.

E.V.-A.M.