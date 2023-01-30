Very tiring negotiation for the Slovak defender to the French. To replace him, in addition to the Turkish Demiral, the Greek ex Arsenal appears

After a day of close negotiations, the distance between Inter and PSG for Skriniar has not narrowed. Or in any case it has not yet reduced enough to reach white smoke. At the moment it cannot be ruled out that Milan will eventually remain (no longer wearing the captain’s armband), but in the meantime the Nerazzurri club have taken precautions by working first on Demiral from Atalanta (a very tiring negotiation because there is no agreement on the formula) and then on Mavropanos from Stuttgart.

However, the story is not closed and contacts are continuing to try to narrow the gap between supply and demand with the French, who have come to offer 10-12 million, including bonuses. The Slovakian is waiting for nothing but the green light to fly to Paris and undergo medical examinations, but for the moment he is blocked. This afternoon he was in Appiano. What will happen tomorrow morning? After five and a half seasons in the Nerazzurri, indications led to believe that he would immediately move to the court of Galtier. Without waiting for July, when he will be free on a free transfer. In the last few hours, however, in Viale della Liberazione they are walking on leaden feet because PSG have not yet presented the right proposal and time is running out… Inter continues to hope to collect 20 million, but in the end it could close even for something less. Not at 10-12 though. At those figures Skriniar will not budge. See also European mtb, Marchet wears silver. Feltrina is super in Portugal

CONSEQUENCES — If he stays, Skriniar will no longer be captain. This is already certain. The hierarchical line will be Handanovic, D’Ambrosio, Brozovic and Lautaro. The Croatian will return to work on the field on Wednesday and there is hope of having him on the bench in the derby. As far as Skriniar is concerned, in case of permanence, it’s not so much his psychological strength that worries him as the behavior of the fans in the next four months after all that has happened.

ALTERNATIVE — Who will have Inzaghi instead of Skriniar if PSG relaunch and convince Inter? The favorite for several hours was the Turkish Demiral. The player has given his go-ahead to move to Milan, even on loan. However, Inter didn’t want and don’t want to make a definitive operation or even insert a conditional obligation. At most one right of redemption. With Atalanta the discussion went on all day, but without scratching the wall erected by Pagliuca and Percassi who intend to deprive themselves of the former Juventus player are in the event of a permanent sale or on loan with obligation. Marotta and Ausilio tried to weigh the will of the Turk and the excellent relations between the clubs (a year ago they bought Gosens for 27 million…), but they didn’t open a breach. That’s why for Demiral they raised the white flag (definitively?) and deepened the contacts established with a thick alternative, the Greek Konstantinos Mavropanos, born in 1997 with a past in Arsenal. He is a starter in Stuttgart and did not play in the last match in the Bundesliga only due to a blow to the head suffered in the previous one. He would arrive on loan with the right to buy. Maybe he’s more of a central player than a right-footed scorer, but it’s an important option because Inter don’t want to be caught unprepared. See also Iapichino: "Looked at you with suspicion, but we in our twenties give a lot"

DJALÒ and TODIBO — In viale della Liberazione, even in the last few hours, they have tried again to probe the ground for the Portuguese player from Lille, but at the moment he is considered non-transferable except for figures that are out of reach (30 million). An attempt for Djalo’ will be made next summer. Not even Todibo from Nice is currently for sale, another name that however will not come out of the Nerazzurri notebooks. This is why Inter don’t want to commit themselves to other onerous operations in this session: we’ll hear more about Todibo and Djalo’.

January 30 – 10.23pm

