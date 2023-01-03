Looking for a bomber jacket, but without haste. The Serie C transfer market officially opened yesterday and will close on 31 January. Pordenone’s goal is to strengthen the offensive department, trying to find a double-digit striker.

Someone able to integrate with the characteristics of Candellone and Dubickas, so far precious in the neroverde climb to third place, respectively with 5 and 4 goals, but without that lethal eye for goal which could be decisive in the uncertain sprint promotion from group A.

WITHOUT BOMBER

It’s not for nothing that the same objective of the neroverdi appears prominently on the market blackboard of the current leaders Feralpisalò. Even in those parts, in fact, at the moment there isn’t a throne bomber of the scorers: Guerra and Pittarello are stuck at 4.

One goal less than the black and green midfielder Pinato. 6 less than the Vicenza center forward, Franco Ferrari, on whom many of the ambitions of the red and white rest, currently one point from the top occupied by Feralpi, and with only one length ahead of Di Carlo’s formation.

UNEXPECTED RIVAL

While no names have yet been leaked on the black and green side, in Salò the indiscretion is already circulating and cannot fail to cause a sensation on the bank of the Noncello: one step away from wearing the shirt of the Lombards, in fact, there is Karlo Butic (born in 1998), striker linked to Pordenone by a contract until 30 June 2024, but currently on loan to Cosenza in Serie B.

Category in which, it will be recalled, the Croatian striker played with the black and green shirt, scoring moreover a goal in the salvation “play-off” won against Cosenza on 10 May 2021. Paradoxically, now he can get between Pordenone and the longed-for return to the Cadetteria, going to reinforce one of the most serious suitors.

DEGREE AND GOAL

While waiting to show their cards, which will probably happen in the final part of this market bracket, in the Neroverde home they bet strongly on an attacker who is already at home and who has so far been held back by injuries and the need to settle in, given that he is at the his first experience in Serie C after several seasons between A and B. We are talking about “doctor” Simone Palombi: oh yes, because the former Alessandria striker (where the match against Juventus Next Gen will be played on Sunday) is fresh from degree in Economics and management of sports companies.

A player therefore capable of planning his future with foresight and who is now waiting to show the black and green people his real qualities, for the moment only glimpsed, in particular in the match against Albinoleffe in mid-December.

THE VOICE

Going back to the transfer market, in these hours another player owned by Pordenone has ended up at the center of the negotiations, the playmaker Amato Ciciretti (1993), who from Ascoli (in B) could move, again on loan, to breaking latest news (group C of Lega Pro), of which Catanzaro is the master so far.