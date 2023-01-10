The owner of PSG and number one of Qatar Sport Investments would be in contact with the Spurs patron and last week he would have carried out a blitz in London

From Paris to Braga, dreaming of London. Qatar’s eyes on the northern area of ​​the city, where Tottenham have been an institution for 140 years. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, president of PSG and number one of Qatar Sport Investments, would have set his sights on Spurs and, as reported by The Guardian, would already be in contact with Daniel Levy, currently owner of the London club.

The meeting — According to British media, Al-Khelaifi was in London last week. There he would have met Levy, to take a survey and take the first steps towards an ambitious landing in the Premier League. The top management of Qatar Sport Investments, in fact, have never thought of limiting themselves to the management of PSG, the flagship of their stable. Last October they acquired 22% of the shares of Braga, now runners-up in Liga Portugal, and aim to do the same with an English club during 2023.

Perspectives — Under UEFA rules, however, Al-Khelaifi would not be allowed to buy a majority stake in other clubs, in order to prevent a potential conflict of interest. No problem: as happened in Braga, QSI would sneak into London one step at a time, starting with a “small” share package. In the aftermath of the World Cup held in Qatar, the first move was made, by Al-Khelaifi himself, at a strategic moment: Spurs have spent hundreds of millions, however, they are still unable to compete for the Premier League title … See also Bet won!Manchester United fought to win the crucial battle, the Premier League fourth place is getting more intense – yqqlm

January 10, 2023 (change January 10, 2023 | 1:31 pm)

